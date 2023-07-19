Intermediate Full-stack Python Developer – Cape Town – (Hybrid) – R750k per annum at E – merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 19, 2023

Join a team of curious, passionate experts – dedicated to advancing and shaping the future of the capital markets, since 2006, they have been building software – from deal management solutions to complex transaction reporting to data systems.

Requirements:

Successful candidate needs to have experience in both Python and frontend development but does not necessarily need to be amazing in both.

  • Python
  • JavaScript
  • Angular
  • React
  • Vue
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Knowledge of database (essential)

Qualifications

  • University degree obtained by at an accredited institution / National diploma / Relevant industry knowledge

Reference Number for this position is DB57407 which is a fully remote Permanent position.
offering a cost to company salary negotiable between R650k to R750k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

