Intermediate Full-stack Python Developer – Cape Town – (Hybrid) – R750k per annum at E – merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Join a team of curious, passionate experts – dedicated to advancing and shaping the future of the capital markets, since 2006, they have been building software – from deal management solutions to complex transaction reporting to data systems.
Requirements:
Successful candidate needs to have experience in both Python and frontend development but does not necessarily need to be amazing in both.
- Python
- JavaScript
- Angular
- React
- Vue
- HTML
- CSS
- Knowledge of database (essential)
Qualifications
- University degree obtained by at an accredited institution / National diploma / Relevant industry knowledge
Reference Number for this position is DB57407 which is a fully remote Permanent position.
offering a cost to company salary negotiable between R650k to R750k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma