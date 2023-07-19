Intermediate Full-stack Python Developer – Cape Town – (Hybrid) – R750k per annum at E – merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Join a team of curious, passionate experts – dedicated to advancing and shaping the future of the capital markets, since 2006, they have been building software – from deal management solutions to complex transaction reporting to data systems.

Requirements:

Successful candidate needs to have experience in both Python and frontend development but does not necessarily need to be amazing in both.

Python

JavaScript

Angular

React

Vue

HTML

CSS

Knowledge of database (essential)

Qualifications

University degree obtained by at an accredited institution / National diploma / Relevant industry knowledge

Reference Number for this position is DB57407 which is a fully remote Permanent position.

offering a cost to company salary negotiable between R650k to R750k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Python

Javascript

Angular

HTML

React

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position