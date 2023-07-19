Junior System Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, one of South Africa’s Largest Bank’s is looking for a Junior System Analyst to design and write specifications for the Postilion and Proview environments by utilising an understanding of the EFT and Card Transaction Systems.

Purpose Statement

To design and write specifications for the Postilion and Proview environments by utilising an understanding of the EFT and Card Transaction Systems.

To resolve advanced user queries related to the terminal drive and transaction switching environments.

Experience (Minimum):

Experience (Ideal):

ATM App.

Term App ISO.

Real Time Framework.

Merchant Settlement.

Post Card.

SSIS (SQL Server Integration Services).

Crystal Reports.

Bancs Node.

Qualifications (Minimum):

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems.

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred):

A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology.

Knowledge (Minimum):

Computer Systems.

Transaction switching and ISO8583 Messaging.

Databases and Query language (i.e. SQL).

B2B and Interbank processing.

Knowledge (Ideal):

The Bank’s systems environment.

The Banks business model.

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA).

TCP / IP network principles.

System Architectural design principles & application.

Skills:

Communications Skills.

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills.

Negotiation skills.

Influencing Skills.

Facilitation Skills.

Presentation Skills.

Analytical Skills.

Problem solving skills.

Commercial Thinking Skills.

Planning, organising and coordination skills.

Attention to Detail.

