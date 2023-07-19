Junior System Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, one of South Africa’s Largest Bank’s is looking for a Junior System Analyst to design and write specifications for the Postilion and Proview environments by utilising an understanding of the EFT and Card Transaction Systems.
Purpose Statement

  • To design and write specifications for the Postilion and Proview environments by utilising an understanding of the EFT and Card Transaction Systems.
  • To resolve advanced user queries related to the terminal drive and transaction switching environments.

Experience (Minimum):

Experience (Ideal):

  • ATM App.
  • Term App ISO.
  • Real Time Framework.
  • Merchant Settlement.
  • Post Card.
  • SSIS (SQL Server Integration Services).
  • Crystal Reports.
  • Bancs Node.

Qualifications (Minimum):

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems.
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred):

  • A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology.

Knowledge (Minimum):

  • Computer Systems.
  • Transaction switching and ISO8583 Messaging.
  • Databases and Query language (i.e. SQL).
  • B2B and Interbank processing.

Knowledge (Ideal):

  • The Bank’s systems environment.
  • The Banks business model.
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA).
  • TCP / IP network principles.
  • System Architectural design principles & application.

Skills:

  • Communications Skills.
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills.
  • Negotiation skills.
  • Influencing Skills.
  • Facilitation Skills.
  • Presentation Skills.
  • Analytical Skills.
  • Problem solving skills.
  • Commercial Thinking Skills.
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills.
  • Attention to Detail.

