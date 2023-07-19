Our client, one of South Africa’s Largest Bank’s is looking for a Junior System Analyst to design and write specifications for the Postilion and Proview environments by utilising an understanding of the EFT and Card Transaction Systems.
Purpose Statement
- To design and write specifications for the Postilion and Proview environments by utilising an understanding of the EFT and Card Transaction Systems.
- To resolve advanced user queries related to the terminal drive and transaction switching environments.
Experience (Minimum):
Experience (Ideal):
- ATM App.
- Term App ISO.
- Real Time Framework.
- Merchant Settlement.
- Post Card.
- SSIS (SQL Server Integration Services).
- Crystal Reports.
- Bancs Node.
Qualifications (Minimum):
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems.
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred):
- A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology.
Knowledge (Minimum):
- Computer Systems.
- Transaction switching and ISO8583 Messaging.
- Databases and Query language (i.e. SQL).
- B2B and Interbank processing.
Knowledge (Ideal):
- The Bank’s systems environment.
- The Banks business model.
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA).
- TCP / IP network principles.
- System Architectural design principles & application.
Skills:
- Communications Skills.
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills.
- Negotiation skills.
- Influencing Skills.
- Facilitation Skills.
- Presentation Skills.
- Analytical Skills.
- Problem solving skills.
- Commercial Thinking Skills.
- Planning, organising and coordination skills.
- Attention to Detail.
Desired Skills:
- junior system analyst
- postilion
- Base24
- Payments system