QA Tester

Jul 19, 2023

  • IT related degree or diploma is preferable
  • Functional and non-functional testing experience
  • Demonstrable experience in manual and/or automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment
  • Strong technical skills – comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g. an API
  • Experience in writing and debugging code
  • Strong communication skills, dealing with all levels of management and peers within an organisation
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines
  • Experience of working with teams following an agile methodology
  • Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools and processes

Desired Skills:

  • API
  • Testing
  • QA
  • Manual tester
  • Automation

