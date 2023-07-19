Senior Automation Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking an experienced and highly skilled Senior Automation Tester to join our dynamic team. As a Senior Automation Tester, you will play a critical role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through designing, developing, and executing automated test scripts. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams and contribute to the continuous improvement of our testing processes.

EnvironmentEssential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Lead, scope, maintain and coordinate test design, test documentation, and test strategies using the business requirements as guiding input.

Ensure that all software components and code meet business requirements.

Coordinate quality control and test plan execution during each sprint.

Strong leadership to the software team relating to identifying areas of poor code quality.

Required to lead the Testing effort. Skill to: IntroduceS and adopt processes:

streamline work. Coordinate work with the software team. Contribute risk and management input during sprint planning. Lead, maintain, and coordinate automated and API testing. Strengthen the software delivery process based on agile principles, including. Scrum, test-driven development, and automated testing.

Experience with MS SQL Server and data access methods, SQL, and extensive work done on Database Technologies (MS SQL, PostgreSQL, MySQL) – including familiarity with Stored Procedures.

Experience with setting up and maintaining automated testing frameworks and test reporting tools (Selenium Webdriver, DB plugins, mock services, Playwright, etc.) + Technologies: Java and JavaScript + API Testing tools: Rest Assured/ Postman/ SOAP UI.

Experience with Testing Web Services including XML, JSON, REST, and WCF.

Experience working in Agile Scrum Environments and an in-depth understanding of how best to apply Agile Scrum principles in small software team environments.

The Team

The current team is made up of experienced software developers, analysts, data scientists, and database engineers who operate in an agile environment, implementing continuous automation, integrated unit testing, and agile processes.

Work environment:

Contract position

Location preference: Cape Town

Cape Town Location: Ideally someone based in Cape Town (as that is where the client is based); we are also open to someone based elsewhere in South Africa.

Ideally someone based in Cape Town (as that is where the client is based); we are also open to someone based elsewhere in South Africa. Level: Senior with some lead-level experience (8+ years).

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position