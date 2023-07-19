Senior C# Developer Azure Cloud LW1803 – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 19, 2023

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.

  • Take an active part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.

  • Contribute to the refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified).

  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

Minimum Requirements:

Role-specific knowledge:

  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies.

  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).

  • Agile working experience advantageous.

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture, and Container Architecture.

  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS).

  • Experience with:
    • Azure DevOps.

    • Visual Studi IDE.

    • Web Applicatin & Web Services Design & Deployment.

    • REST.

    • Experience wrking with SQL or NoSQL databases.

    • Methdologies AGILE or SCRUM.

  • Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:

  • MS Azure:
    • Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

    • IT-Hub

    • Event-Hub

    • Service Bus

    • Stream Analytics

    • Functin Applications etc.

  • Well-versed in code architecture and patterns:
    • Dmain-driven design (DDD)

    • Cmmand Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)

    • Factry pattern

    • Rep pattern etc.

  • Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions.

Understanding of:

  • Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends

  • Websites include creating, configuring, monitoring, and deploying a website.

  • Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and another web-based authentication.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • CICD
  • Azure
  • AKS

