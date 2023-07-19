Senior C# Developer (Azure Guru) – Johannesburg – Up to R1.1Mil Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Degreed Senior C# Developer whose an absolute Azure Guru is needed for Employer of Choice dev shop. The environment is well suited to someone who enjoys working in a young, dynamic environment offering loads of professional and technical growth through and forums. This opportunity will give you access to new tech even outside of your core speciality.

This role is suitable for all dev’s who want to code on big, complex applications.

APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

Senior C# Developer (Azure Guru)

C#

ASP.NET

MS SQL

HTML

JavaScript

Angular

Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science

The Reference Number for this position is FM57254 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.NET

MS SQL

HTML

JavaScript

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position