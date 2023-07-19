Senior Control Systems Engineer – EPCM – Rivonia

My client, a leading engineering firm, is looking for a Senior Control Systems Engineer to join their team in Rivonia.

The ideal candidate will come from an EPCM background, with strong project experience in the oil and gas industry.

Ideal start date: 1 September 2023

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Execute the control system engineering on EPC and EPCM projects.

Work with minimal supervision in a dynamic fast-paced environment.

Adhere to the project schedule and implement the control system design to complete a project within the allocated budget.

Liaise with other engineering disciplines and other departments to ensure alignment.

Liaise with clients and vendors to ensure alignment.

Develop and implement control system engineering practices, procedures and philosophies.

Attend project meetings, including Hazop studies and flow diagram reviews.

Manage and execute all functional safety documentation for the full life cycle of the project.

Review and approve the designs of other team members.

Co-ordinate and oversee control system factory acceptance and site acceptance testing.

Commissioning assistance.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant engineering degree (i.e.: BSc, BEng, BTech), and must be willing to register with ECSA within one year of appointment

Certified Functional Safety Expert / Professional would be advantageous

15 years control system and safety system engineering, as well as design experience, in the Oil & Gas environment

Knowledge of and understanding of SABS / IEC standards.

The ability to interpret MFDs and P&IDs.

Understanding of all engineering disciplines

Valid driver’s license and own vehicle

Must be willing and able to travel to various sites nationally

Desired Skills:

control systems engineer

EPCM

oil & gas

projects

design

safety

documentation

control systems

safety systems

MFD’s

P&ID’s

