Senior Data Engineer

3-5 years + experience working with Oracle PL/SQL, SQL and MDX

3-5 years + experience in Extraction Transformation and Loading (ETL) development environment using the Oracle Data Integrator (ODI).

3-5 years + experience in Microsoft BI product stacks

Work with the technical architecture and development team to contribute to design and analysis.

Work with the technical architecture and development team to contribute to design and analysis. Interpret data and analyse results.

Work with external teams to resolve data issues.

DesignImplement Data Management strategies which include validation of source data and the use of data in management reporting

Good technical understanding of data modelling, design and architecture principles and techniques.

Experience in high data volume environments.

Must have experience in the Kimball methodology

Experience with OLAP Cubes

Dimensional data modelling experience

Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes

Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

Qualifications/ Certification:

– A BSc degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Mathematics/ Statistics or equivalentAdvantageous

– Oracle (ODI) certification or other relevant data engineering certifications

Desired Skills:

Verbal And Written Communication

Problem solving and analysis

Contributing to Team Success

Proven ability to accurately estimate work

Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Advantageous:

– Working knowledge on programming tools like Informatica, Teradata, Python, R, Java, Scala and Julia is advantageous

– Working knowledge on PostgreSQL, Spark, Hadoop, HDFS and Amazon S3

– Experience of working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage

– Minimum technical competencies:

– System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

– Database analysis, design & administration

– Technical Test Plan Design

– IT systems development processes

– System Engineering

– Programming

– Application development

– Standards and governance

– Data modelling using:o Table structureso Store Procedureso SSIS Packageso SQL

– Competencies:

– Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);

– Client Orientation

– Verbal and written communication

– Managing Work/Time management

– Problem solving and analysis

– Contributing to Team Success

– Proven ability to accurately estimate work

– Key deliverables:

– Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into BI solution designs to implement all ETL procedures for all new projects

– Design, construct, install, test and maintain highly scalable data management systems.

– Development of the Extract Transfer and Load (ETL) function using appropriate technology toolsets to get data into a data warehouse or data mart according to design specifications.

– Design and development of the Data Warehouses batch management control processes and error handling procedures.

– Application of appropriate Data Quality tools and techniques to ensure that consistent and quality data is provided to the data warehouse

– Assist with the design of the star-schemas and/or cubes for consumption by the Oracle BI toolset.

– Design and develop reports, graphs, analytics, KPIs on the desktop and mobile platforms for analysis purposes in line with the business requirements

– Ensure systems meet business requirements and industry practices.

– Integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing structures.

– Install and update disaster recovery procedures.

– Recommend ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality.

– Collaborate with data architects, modellers and IT team members on project goals.

– Determine in conjunction with the Data Architect what data management systems are appropriate.

– Obtain information from the Data Scientist to determine which data is needed for analysis to determine and provide data which is needed .

– Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

– Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Learn more/Apply for this position