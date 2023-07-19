Senior Data Engineer

Jul 19, 2023

  • 3-5 years + experience working with Oracle PL/SQL, SQL and MDX
  • 3-5 years + experience in Extraction Transformation and Loading (ETL) development environment using the Oracle Data Integrator (ODI).
  • 3-5 years + experience in Microsoft BI product stacks
    Work with the technical architecture and development team to contribute to design and analysis.
  • Interpret data and analyse results.
  • Work with external teams to resolve data issues.
  • DesignImplement Data Management strategies which include validation of source data and the use of data in management reporting
  • Good technical understanding of data modelling, design and architecture principles and techniques.
  • Experience in high data volume environments.
  • Must have experience in the Kimball methodology
  • Experience with OLAP Cubes
  • Dimensional data modelling experience
  • Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
  • Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

Qualifications/ Certification:
– A BSc degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Mathematics/ Statistics or equivalentAdvantageous
– Oracle (ODI) certification or other relevant data engineering certifications

Desired Skills:

  • Verbal And Written Communication
  • Problem solving and analysis
  • Contributing to Team Success
  • Proven ability to accurately estimate work
  • Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– Advantageous:
– Working knowledge on programming tools like Informatica, Teradata, Python, R, Java, Scala and Julia is advantageous
– Working knowledge on PostgreSQL, Spark, Hadoop, HDFS and Amazon S3
– Experience of working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage
– Minimum technical competencies:
– System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
– Database analysis, design & administration
– Technical Test Plan Design
– IT systems development processes
– System Engineering
– Programming
– Application development
– Standards and governance
– Data modelling using:o Table structureso Store Procedureso SSIS Packageso SQL

– Competencies:
– Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);
– Client Orientation
– Verbal and written communication
– Managing Work/Time management
– Problem solving and analysis
– Contributing to Team Success
– Proven ability to accurately estimate work

– Key deliverables:
– Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into BI solution designs to implement all ETL procedures for all new projects
– Design, construct, install, test and maintain highly scalable data management systems.
– Development of the Extract Transfer and Load (ETL) function using appropriate technology toolsets to get data into a data warehouse or data mart according to design specifications.
– Design and development of the Data Warehouses batch management control processes and error handling procedures.
– Application of appropriate Data Quality tools and techniques to ensure that consistent and quality data is provided to the data warehouse
– Assist with the design of the star-schemas and/or cubes for consumption by the Oracle BI toolset.
– Design and develop reports, graphs, analytics, KPIs on the desktop and mobile platforms for analysis purposes in line with the business requirements
– Ensure systems meet business requirements and industry practices.
– Integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing structures.
– Install and update disaster recovery procedures.
– Recommend ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality.
– Collaborate with data architects, modellers and IT team members on project goals.
– Determine in conjunction with the Data Architect what data management systems are appropriate.
– Obtain information from the Data Scientist to determine which data is needed for analysis to determine and provide data which is needed .
– Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.
– Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Learn more/Apply for this position