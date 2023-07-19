Senior Database Developer

Key Responsibilities:
- Requirements gathering – through engagement with business i.e., collect, document, and review business requirements.
- Database design and implementation – design, implement manage complex databases and data structures that meet business requirements, taking scalability, reliability and performance into consideration.
- Database modelling – understanding of data modelling concepts and create logical and physical data models to support database design. Create and maintain data models and data structures, ensuring data consistency and accuracy.
- SQL development – develop SQL scripts and optimise database performance using techniques like indexing, partitioning, and query optimization. Including writing complex queries, stored procedures and triggers to support business operations.
- Data migration – migrate data from one data source to another, ensuring data integrity and accuracy during the migration process.
- Data management -manage and maintain large amounts of data and ensure data quality, accuracy, and security. Reviewing reports and performance indicators
- Data quality assurance – ensuring the integrity and accuracy of data through well-defined verification and validation models
- Reporting and dash boarding – develop reports and dashboards providing a view on trends, patterns, focus and prediction based on relevant data sets
- Data Warehousing – develop data warehousing solutions, including data integration, data cleaning, and data warehousing design.
- Technical writing – develop and maintain comprehensive technical documentation and specifications and related technical specifications
- Project management – adhere to project management standards and techniques in the line of work
- Data Governance – implement data governance processes and policies to ensure data integrity and security.
Non-negotiable requirements:
- A relevant ICT degree or equivalent qualification
- Requirements gathering – minimum five (5) year experience
- Project management – minimum five (5) year experience
- Technical writing – minimum five (5) year experience
- Database design and implementation – minimum five (5) year experience
- SQL development – minimum five (5) year experience in developing data solutions on MSSQL platform
- Reporting and dash boarding – minimum five (5) year experience developing reports and dashboard using PowerBI, SRSS and MSSQL
- Data quality assurance – minimum five (5) year experience
- Data management – minimum three (3) year experience
- Data migrations – minimum three (3) year experience
- Data Warehousing – minimum three (3) year experience
- Data modelling – minimum three (3) year experience
- Data Governance – minimum two (2) year experience
- Requirements gathering – minimum two (2) years’ experience in gathering and translating requirements into technical designs and solutions
Essential Competencies
- Mentoring – experience in providing mentoring to junior resources
- Working experience in developing cloud database solutions with databases and platforms in Azure cloud environments is an advantage
- Customer Service – Follows through, when asked, on customer inquiries, requests, and complaints
- Flexibility – Changes his/her perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit a specific situation to get a job done and/or meet company goals
- Impact and Influence – Takes two or more steps to persuade without trying to adapt specifically to level or interest of audience
- Organisational Commitment – Respects and accepts what authorities see as important
- Commitment to Professional learning – Seeks out new approaches, tools, methods and/or technologies in own field of expertise by reading, talking to others inside and outside the organisation, attending industry seminars/conferences
- Teamwork – Displays willingness to learn from others
- Analytical/ Critical thinking – Identifies the cause-and-effect relationship between two aspects of a situation
- Achievement Orientation – Keeps track of outcomes and measures outcomes against standards of excellence not imposed by others
- Initiative – Recognises and reacts to present opportunities
Location & Type
- Sandton/ Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Data quality assurance
- Data management
- Data migrations
- Data Warehousing
- Data modelling
- Data Governance
- Requirements gathering
- Database design and implementation
- SRSS
- MSSQL
About The Employer:
About the client:
Our client is an institution responsible for combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism. It plays a crucial role in gathering and analysing financial information to identify suspicious transactions and activities. It helps ensure the integrity and stability of South Africa’s financial system.
What are we looking for:
A developer who will design, develop and maintain high performance scalable and secure database solution in order to ensure successful and efficient database solutions meeting the business requirements.