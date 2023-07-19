Senior Database Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Key Responsibilities:

Requirements gathering – through engagement with business i.e., collect, document, and review business requirements.

Database design and implementation – design, implement manage complex databases and data structures that meet business requirements, taking scalability, reliability and performance into consideration.

Database modelling – understanding of data modelling concepts and create logical and physical data models to support database design. Create and maintain data models and data structures, ensuring data consistency and accuracy.

SQL development – develop SQL scripts and optimise database performance using techniques like indexing, partitioning, and query optimization. Including writing complex queries, stored procedures and triggers to support business operations.

Data migration – migrate data from one data source to another, ensuring data integrity and accuracy during the migration process.

Data management -manage and maintain large amounts of data and ensure data quality, accuracy, and security. Reviewing reports and performance indicators

Data quality assurance – ensuring the integrity and accuracy of data through well-defined verification and validation models

Reporting and dash boarding – develop reports and dashboards providing a view on trends, patterns, focus and prediction based on relevant data sets

Data Warehousing – develop data warehousing solutions, including data integration, data cleaning, and data warehousing design.

Technical writing – develop and maintain comprehensive technical documentation and specifications and related technical specifications

Project management – adhere to project management standards and techniques in the line of work

Data Governance – implement data governance processes and policies to ensure data integrity and security.

Non-negotiable requirements:

A relevant ICT degree or equivalent qualification

Requirements gathering – minimum five (5) year experience

Project management – minimum five (5) year experience

Technical writing – minimum five (5) year experience

Database design and implementation – minimum five (5) year experience

SQL development – minimum five (5) year experience in developing data solutions on MSSQL platform

Reporting and dash boarding – minimum five (5) year experience developing reports and dashboard using PowerBI, SRSS and MSSQL

Data quality assurance – minimum five (5) year experience

Data management – minimum three (3) year experience

Data migrations – minimum three (3) year experience

Data Warehousing – minimum three (3) year experience

Data modelling – minimum three (3) year experience

Data Governance – minimum two (2) year experience

Requirements gathering – minimum two (2) years’ experience in gathering and translating requirements into technical designs and solutions

Essential Competencies

Mentoring – experience in providing mentoring to junior resources

Working experience in developing cloud database solutions with databases and platforms in Azure cloud environments is an advantage

Customer Service – Follows through, when asked, on customer inquiries, requests, and complaints

Flexibility – Changes his/her perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit a specific situation to get a job done and/or meet company goals

Impact and Influence – Takes two or more steps to persuade without trying to adapt specifically to level or interest of audience

Organisational Commitment – Respects and accepts what authorities see as important

Commitment to Professional learning – Seeks out new approaches, tools, methods and/or technologies in own field of expertise by reading, talking to others inside and outside the organisation, attending industry seminars/conferences

Teamwork – Displays willingness to learn from others

Analytical/ Critical thinking – Identifies the cause-and-effect relationship between two aspects of a situation

Achievement Orientation – Keeps track of outcomes and measures outcomes against standards of excellence not imposed by others

Initiative – Recognises and reacts to present opportunities

Location & Type

Sandton/ Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Data quality assurance

Data management

Data migrations

Data Warehousing

Data modelling

Data Governance

Requirements gathering

Database design and implementation

SRSS

MSSQL

About The Employer:

About the client:

Our client is an institution responsible for combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism. It plays a crucial role in gathering and analysing financial information to identify suspicious transactions and activities. It helps ensure the integrity and stability of South Africa’s financial system.

What are we looking for:

A developer who will design, develop and maintain high performance scalable and secure database solution in order to ensure successful and efficient database solutions meeting the business requirements.

Learn more/Apply for this position