Senior IT Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client is looking to hire a Senior IT Specialist.

The Senior IT Specialist is jointly responsible for the successful implementation of all Application insourcing as well as the management and support around the systems supporting business. This role acts as the Specialist for the above mentioned and will work closely alongside the Infrastructure Support, Application Support and Product Config Implementation teams. The role will assume responsibility for IT Support, management and maintenance into and out of the WMS/ERP and surrounding systems, including creating integration specifications and mappings and designs between the new and existing application landscape via a highly structured integration architecture to ensure a high degree of modularity with loose coupling and enterprise class fault tolerance.

Qualification Required:

Matric/ Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Bachelor or Post grad in IT

An education or certification or demonstrable experience in enterprise integration platforms (BizTalk,IBM MQ, Sterling Integrator etc.)

An education or certification or solid demonstrable experience in systems architecture

Experience Required:

3 – 5 years’ experience in an Application Support or Infrastructure Support position.

5+ years’ experience in the IT industry of which minimum 3 years in a Technical Specialist / Integration Specialist / Software Architect role.

Must be able to communicate at Stakeholder level

Good experience with Enterprise Integration Platforms

Must have managed a big project

Knowledge of Logistics or Transport Management Systems

Database experience

Must have a good understanding of IT Architecture

Experience with logistics related IT systems (TMS, WMS)

Demonstrable experience with project management and project management methodologies

Solid track record of implementations of integration projects (E.g.Prince2 and Agile/SCRUM)

Demonstrable experience with IT Architecture methodologies (E.g. TOGAF)

Knowledge and/or practical experience within the Transportation/Courier sector is preferable

An education or certification in Windows Server management/maintenance (Advance level support)

Demonstrable experience with VMWare (includes Installation, Support, Backup, and maintenance knowledge) and other Virtualization products

Infrastructure installation, support, and maintenance (including Fiber Switches, SAN, Physical servers) and the ability to scope, plan and deploy services as required.

Candidate must be able to provide recommendations on what is required based on the business need and ensure the systems deployed are maintained accordingly

Duties and Responsibilities:.

Advance Support/Maintenance skills on Operating systems and the physical hardware surround it.

Work closely with the product vendors and business clients and customers and ensure that solutionsdeployed are a sufficient as possible.

Responsible for IT systems and services provided to both business and other parties within theorganization

Assist with Integration projects and ensure all WMS/ERP system integrations run as efficiently aspossible (scripting/monitoring/upgrading/support)

Assist with Application management and support on Windows and non-Windows Operating systems(this includes in-house application and SaaS solutions)

Effectively and efficiently outline, deploy and maintain solutions as per business and IT needs (alsoconstantly strive to improve services offered to the business)

Role will require afterhours standby services two weeks out of a month.

Added Advantages:

An education or certification in Windows Server management/maintenance (Advance level support)

An education or certification in ITIL

Experience working with Linux/Unix and Windows scripting (Powershell – Windows, bash and korn –Unix/Linux)

Other minimum requirements:

Own vehicle drivers license

Ability and willingness to work long hours when required

Ability to work under pressure

Excellent verbal written communication skills

Excellent administrative and organizational skills

Excellent analytical skills to understand and breakdown a problem into its components

Electives:

A personality with Drive, Ownership and Proactiveness

Assertiveness, especially to ensure we remain within DSV enterprise guiderails

Ability to multitask and work under pressure

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Ability to manage stakeholders that you depend on to complete your work

Solid understanding of logistics, preferably 3PL and parcel distribution

Ability to lead people towards meeting the organization’s vision, mission and goals

Excellent understanding and application of Services based architecture designs implementations

Deep understanding and experience implementing synchronous and asynchronous integrationsolutions.

Well versed in hardware architecture, network design principles and IT security.

Strong IT infrastructure experience

Thinking both creatively and logically to resolve design and development problems

Ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzingproblems and calculating risks

Complex problem solving and critical thinking

Fluent in English, both oral and written

Ability to comply with governance processes and structure

A very strong aptitude for detail and willingness to get involved in the detail when required

Work Environment:

Hybrid Model: 3 Days in the Office, 2 days at home

Standby is 2 times per month.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

