Senior Java Developer / Tech Lead – Gauteng Centurion

One of our top clients in the investment and financial industry is urgently looking for a Senior JAVA Developer / Tech Lead: The successful candidate, granted the position, shall have the opportunity to employ their technical expertise in evaluating various patterns. This includes utilizing both existing and future integration mechanisms to create microservice-based applications. The latest security measures will be employed to ensure their protection, while cloud-based technologies from AWS will be used to deploy, monitor, maintain, and upgrade these applications, including the pre-existing ones. Additionally, responsibilities entail designing and developing Java and Spring-based systems, along with UI-based applications using Angular.

10+ years of experience.

2 – 4 years of software development experience in a financial services environment.

Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage.

Experience in integrating different applications and technologies will be an advantage.

Additional knowledge of the FICA Act and CDD-related systems will be an added advantage.

HTML / JavaScript.

Angular and Material for the front-end design JPA and Hibernate.

Spring, Spring Boot, Spring Data JPA, and Spring Data Mongo.

JMS and Messaging technologies. IBM MQ, AWS SQS.

XML and JSON Related technologies.

Web services. REST and SOAP based.

Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions.

Working knowledge of development design patterns.

Sound object-orientated analysis, design, and development skills and expertise.

Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices.

MongoDB and NoSQL-Based databases.

Good knowledge of Relational Database design and development (Oracle, PostgreSQL).

Gradle.

GIT, GitLab.

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito, Cucumber.

Spring Security and OAuth2.

DataDog or similar monitoring tools.

Micrometer, Prometheus, and Grafana Monitoring and dashboards.

LDAP/AD for security.

Database migration tools like MongoCK and Flyway

More Advantage Skills

Exposure to Docker.

Experience with Micro-services.

Spring-Boot experience (General, Security & Authentication).

Experience with test automation.- AWS Knowledge.

Knowledge of building and maintaining build pipelines using Docker, CloudFormation, or Terraform

Experience setting up and using Postman, Insomnia, or SoapUI to create a suite of REST and SOAP services.

