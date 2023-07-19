Senior Release Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule Technology is currently hiring for one of the leaders in the health and wellness space. We are looking for well-seasoned Release Analyst to join a global team.
Key Purpose
Monitors the SDLC and ensures that the tested source code is replicated into the Dev, Test and production environment. While the build is progressing, handle any incidents and in cases of severe incidents make recommendations for Roll Back
Education and Experience
Education
Grade 12, ITIL Foundation, ITIL OSA
ITIL Services exam passed/ITIL Service Management
Relevant Tertiary Qualification
Experience
At least 5 years’ experience in Release Management
Servicenow experience is advantageous
Practical experience on SAFE and DevOps activities
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to
- Steering and implementation of Release Management improvement initiatives and strategy
- Managing the Release plan and co-ordinating of resources and release activies as part of plan
- Managing and understanding the release in context of the feature deliverable and regularly communicating updates to relevant stakeholders
- Design and Steer release improvement initiatives and strategy
- Engage various technical teams as part of release planning and execution
- Be observant of process and deployment inefficiencies and gaps for input into a post-release review with various teams.
- Chair various release meetings, minute and communicate
- Track the progress of features in during the SDLC phases
- Evaluate and communicate risk of feature releases based on testing results, timelines and readiness to deliver
- Log and resolve any issues arising from release by co-ordinating with various SME’s
- Strong Governance on quality and release procedures eg rollback
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML