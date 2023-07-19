Senior Release Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule Technology is currently hiring for one of the leaders in the health and wellness space. We are looking for well-seasoned Release Analyst to join a global team.

Key Purpose

Monitors the SDLC and ensures that the tested source code is replicated into the Dev, Test and production environment. While the build is progressing, handle any incidents and in cases of severe incidents make recommendations for Roll Back

Education and Experience

Education

Grade 12, ITIL Foundation, ITIL OSA

ITIL Services exam passed/ITIL Service Management

Relevant Tertiary Qualification

Experience

At least 5 years’ experience in Release Management

Servicenow experience is advantageous

Practical experience on SAFE and DevOps activities

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Steering and implementation of Release Management improvement initiatives and strategy

Managing the Release plan and co-ordinating of resources and release activies as part of plan

Managing and understanding the release in context of the feature deliverable and regularly communicating updates to relevant stakeholders

Design and Steer release improvement initiatives and strategy

Engage various technical teams as part of release planning and execution

Be observant of process and deployment inefficiencies and gaps for input into a post-release review with various teams.

Chair various release meetings, minute and communicate

Track the progress of features in during the SDLC phases

Evaluate and communicate risk of feature releases based on testing results, timelines and readiness to deliver

Log and resolve any issues arising from release by co-ordinating with various SME’s

Strong Governance on quality and release procedures eg rollback

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position