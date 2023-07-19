Systems Analyst: Card Processing (CH934)

Our client, in the banking industry is looking for Systems Analysts with experience with Card Processing,

Purpose Statement

To design and write specifications for the Postilion and Proview environments by utilising an understanding of the EFT and Card Transaction Systems

To resolve advanced user queries related to the terminal drive and transaction switching environments.

Experience

Min:

At least 3 – 5 years’ relevant experience the terminal drive and transaction switching environments

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in: Switching Systems (i.e., Postilion, Base 24, ON2), or Payment systems (Visanet; Banknet), including POS (i.e., Easy Pay) and ATM (i.e., Saswitch), or Back Office systems (Extracts, Recons, Clearing and Settlement; Dispute Handling; Compliance and Risk; GL Integration)



Ideal: Valued requirements include:

ATM App

Term App ISO

Real Time Framework

Merchant Settlement

Post Card

SSIS (SQL Server Integration Services)

Crystal Reports

Bancs Node

Qualifications

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems (Minimum)

A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology (Preferred)

Knowledge

Min: Basic knowledge & understanding of:

Computer Systems

Transaction switching and ISO8583 Messaging

Databases and Query language (i.e., SQL)

B2B and Interbank processing

Ideal: Understanding of:

The Bank’s systems environment

The Bank’s business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

TCP / IP network principles

System Architectural design principles & application

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Attention to Detail

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Required to be available after hours in case of emergency

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Our client is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

Electronic Banking

Payments

Point of Sale Systems (POS)

Retail Banking

Systems Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position