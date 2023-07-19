Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The role of an OT system analyst typically involves assessing the effectiveness and efficiency of existing systems, identifying areas for improvement, and recommending solutions to optimize performance and productivity. They may also be involved in designing and implementing new systems.

Additionally, they may work closely with other departments, such as engineering and operations, to ensure that OT systems are integrated seamlessly with business processes and objectives.

Qualifications

Completed Grade 12

Relevant Information Technology Certifications/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Certified Systems Analyst Professional (CSAP) or Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) will be advantageous.

Knowledge and Experience

Experience in working on OT networks, Wireless and IIoT Implementation, and support in Opencast and Underground mining environments.

Extensive experience with network design and sustainment, including routing, switching, data center, and cloud technology will be advantageous.

Experience with MS Visio and PowerPoint.

Experience developing and interpreting detailed installation instructions and supporting documentation to effect network design deployments.

Prior experience leading engineering teams on complex deployments

Relevant work experience in the mining industry is preferred, along with specific technical skills such as knowledge of cybersecurity principles, and experience with specific software and hardware systems.

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills are also essential for this role

Strong understanding of OT infrastructures especially Networking, back office, and application environment

System analysis and integration.

Orchestrate documentation of procedures, standards, and activities.

Information processing principles, methods, and procedures

Propose workable solutions and improvements.

Create standard operating procedures.

Operate a variety of related Servers, Software, LAN, and WAN equipment.

Communicate effectively orally and in writing.

Ability to effectively use judgment

Ability to lead, develop and motivate other team players

Desired Skills:

IT Infrastucture

Networking

Backoffice

Servers

LAN and WAN

Cloud

knowledge of cybersecurity

Cognos

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

