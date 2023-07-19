Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The role of an OT system analyst typically involves assessing the effectiveness and efficiency of existing systems, identifying areas for improvement, and recommending solutions to optimize performance and productivity. They may also be involved in designing and implementing new systems.
Additionally, they may work closely with other departments, such as engineering and operations, to ensure that OT systems are integrated seamlessly with business processes and objectives.
Qualifications
Completed Grade 12
Relevant Information Technology Certifications/Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
Certified Systems Analyst Professional (CSAP) or Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) will be advantageous.
Knowledge and Experience
- Experience in working on OT networks, Wireless and IIoT Implementation, and support in Opencast and Underground mining environments.
- Extensive experience with network design and sustainment, including routing, switching, data center, and cloud technology will be advantageous.
- Experience with MS Visio and PowerPoint.
- Experience developing and interpreting detailed installation instructions and supporting documentation to effect network design deployments.
- Prior experience leading engineering teams on complex deployments
- Relevant work experience in the mining industry is preferred, along with specific technical skills such as knowledge of cybersecurity principles, and experience with specific software and hardware systems.
- Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills are also essential for this role
- Strong understanding of OT infrastructures especially Networking, back office, and application environment
- System analysis and integration.
- Orchestrate documentation of procedures, standards, and activities.
- Information processing principles, methods, and procedures
- Propose workable solutions and improvements.
- Create standard operating procedures.
- Operate a variety of related Servers, Software, LAN, and WAN equipment.
- Communicate effectively orally and in writing.
- Ability to effectively use judgment
- Ability to lead, develop and motivate other team players
Desired Skills:
- IT Infrastucture
- Networking
- Backoffice
- Servers
- LAN and WAN
- Cloud
- knowledge of cybersecurity
- Cognos
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric