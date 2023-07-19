Systems Support Analyst

Our client is recruiting a Systems Support Analyst to join our team at Springs.

Preferred Qualifications:

Matric Certificate with Mathematics (Maths Literacy is not sufficient); and

B Com in Accountancy or equivalent an advantage.

Experience Required:

Five (5) + years’ System Support or Supply chain experience;

Strong Technical experience;

Project Management using Prince 2 Methodology;

In depth knowledge of business systems and operations;

ERP System experience: JD Edwards, SAP or Navision; and

Process Improvement Experience.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Improves systems by studying current practices and designing modifications;

Recommends controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures;

Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures;

Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support and training users;

Maintains user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential;

Prepares technical reports by collecting; analyzing; summarizing information and trends;

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed;

Promoting Process Improvement;

Familiar with testing methodology and able to perform unit testing on software;

Develop reporting according to specifications from business;

Attend to audit queries as and when required; and

Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within reasonable job scope.

Be sensitive to deadlines;

Be able to interact in a team environment;

Adapt quickly to change;

Deep attention to detail and possesses excellent analytical, problem solving and

customer service skills; Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;

Ability to work under pressure and deliver within agreed Service Level Agreements;

Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);

Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);

Uses own initiative and can work independently; and

Good presentation skill

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position