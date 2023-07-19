Systems Support Analyst – Gauteng

Our client is recruiting a Systems Support Analyst to join our team at Springs.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Matric Certificate with Mathematics (Maths Literacy is not sufficient); and
- B Com in Accountancy or equivalent an advantage.
Experience Required:
- Five (5) + years’ System Support or Supply chain experience;
- Strong Technical experience;
- Project Management using Prince 2 Methodology;
- In depth knowledge of business systems and operations;
- ERP System experience: JD Edwards, SAP or Navision; and
- Process Improvement Experience.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Improves systems by studying current practices and designing modifications;
- Recommends controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures;
- Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures;
- Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support and training users;
- Maintains user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential;
- Prepares technical reports by collecting; analyzing; summarizing information and trends;
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed;
- Promoting Process Improvement;
- Familiar with testing methodology and able to perform unit testing on software;
- Develop reporting according to specifications from business;
- Attend to audit queries as and when required; and
- Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within reasonable job scope.
- Be sensitive to deadlines;
- Be able to interact in a team environment;
- Adapt quickly to change;
- Deep attention to detail and possesses excellent analytical, problem solving and
customer service skills;
- Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;
- Ability to work under pressure and deliver within agreed Service Level Agreements;
- Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);
- Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);
- Uses own initiative and can work independently; and
- Good presentation skill
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML