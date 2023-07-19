Systems Support Analyst – Gauteng

Our client is recruiting a Systems Support Analyst to join our team at Springs.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Matric Certificate with Mathematics (Maths Literacy is not sufficient); and

  • B Com in Accountancy or equivalent an advantage.

Experience Required:

  • Five (5) + years’ System Support or Supply chain experience;

  • Strong Technical experience;

  • Project Management using Prince 2 Methodology;

  • In depth knowledge of business systems and operations;

  • ERP System experience: JD Edwards, SAP or Navision; and

  • Process Improvement Experience.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Improves systems by studying current practices and designing modifications;

  • Recommends controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures;

  • Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures;

  • Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support and training users;

  • Maintains user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential;

  • Prepares technical reports by collecting; analyzing; summarizing information and trends;

  • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed;

  • Promoting Process Improvement;

  • Familiar with testing methodology and able to perform unit testing on software;

  • Develop reporting according to specifications from business;

  • Attend to audit queries as and when required; and

  • Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within reasonable job scope.

  • Be sensitive to deadlines;

  • Be able to interact in a team environment;

  • Adapt quickly to change;

  • Deep attention to detail and possesses excellent analytical, problem solving and
    customer service skills;

  • Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;

  • Ability to work under pressure and deliver within agreed Service Level Agreements;

  • Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);

  • Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);

  • Uses own initiative and can work independently; and

  • Good presentation skill

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

