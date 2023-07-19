Are you a seasoned engineering professional with extensive experience in transportation infrastructure and a passion for project management within the Roads & Highways sector? If you are a driven and dynamic individual looking to contribute to impactful projects and possess a strong background in geometric design and technical expertise, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
Responsibilities include but not limited: As a Technical Specialist at our esteemed company, you will play a crucial role in providing professional services on various Roads & Highways projects. Your responsibilities will encompass:
- Project Management: Taking on the general management of medium to large transportation infrastructure projects, overseeing their successful execution from initiation to completion.
- Multi-disciplinary Coordination: Leading and coordinating multi-disciplinary project teams to ensure seamless collaboration and timely project delivery.
- Budget Management: Overseeing budgets, resource allocation, and outsourcing decisions for project work within the section, ensuring efficient utilization of resources.
- Budget Agreements: Collaborating with other sections on large projects comprising multi-disciplinary teams to agree on project budgets and financial plans.
- Technical Reports: Preparing competent technical reports of exceptional quality, presenting complex technical information clearly and effectively.
- Geometric Design: Leveraging your expertise in geometric design to provide innovative solutions and ensure optimal road and highway layouts.
- Government Standards: Demonstrating in-depth knowledge of relevant government standards, codes, and documentation related to transportation infrastructure projects.
- Software Proficiency: Utilizing specialist knowledge of Bentley MicroStation and Open Roads Design Software or similar tools to enhance project efficiency and deliver high-quality outputs.
- Web-Based Project Cost Control: Employing your expertise in web-based project cost control and financial systems (BST) to ensure effective financial management.
- Design Management: Contributing to design management and delivery, overseeing the successful implementation of design concepts and plans.
Minium Requirements: To be eligible for this role, you should possess the following qualifications and experience:
- Bachelor of Engineering degree or higher degree in Engineering from an accredited university.
- Professional Registration with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) is essential.
- Minimum of 10 years of professional experience in transportation infrastructure, with a strong focus on geometric design.
- Extensive knowledge of relevant government standards, codes, and documentation in the Roads & Highways sector.
- Proficiency in Bentley MicroStation and Open Roads Design Software or equivalent.
- Familiarity with web-based project cost control and financial systems (BST) for efficient project financial management.
- Experience in design management and successful delivery of engineering projects.
The client takes pride in delivering innovative and impactful projects within the Roads & Highways domain. As a Technical Specialist, you will be at the forefront of these endeavors, leading multi-disciplinary teams, and shaping the future of transportation infrastructure.
