Technical Specialist

Are you a seasoned engineering professional with extensive experience in transportation infrastructure and a passion for project management within the Roads & Highways sector? If you are a driven and dynamic individual looking to contribute to impactful projects and possess a strong background in geometric design and technical expertise, we have an exciting opportunity for you!

Responsibilities include but not limited: As a Technical Specialist at our esteemed company, you will play a crucial role in providing professional services on various Roads & Highways projects. Your responsibilities will encompass:

Multi-disciplinary Coordination : Leading and coordinating multi-disciplinary project teams to ensure seamless collaboration and timely project delivery.

Budget Management : Overseeing budgets, resource allocation, and outsourcing decisions for project work within the section, ensuring efficient utilization of resources.

Budget Agreements : Collaborating with other sections on large projects comprising multi-disciplinary teams to agree on project budgets and financial plans.

Technical Reports : Preparing competent technical reports of exceptional quality, presenting complex technical information clearly and effectively.

Geometric Design : Leveraging your expertise in geometric design to provide innovative solutions and ensure optimal road and highway layouts.

Government Standards : Demonstrating in-depth knowledge of relevant government standards, codes, and documentation related to transportation infrastructure projects.

Software Proficiency : Utilizing specialist knowledge of Bentley MicroStation and Open Roads Design Software or similar tools to enhance project efficiency and deliver high-quality outputs.

Web-Based Project Cost Control : Employing your expertise in web-based project cost control and financial systems (BST) to ensure effective financial management.

Design Management: Contributing to design management and delivery, overseeing the successful implementation of design concepts and plans.

Minium Requirements: To be eligible for this role, you should possess the following qualifications and experience:

Bachelor of Engineering degree or higher degree in Engineering from an accredited university.

Professional Registration with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) is essential.

Minimum of 10 years of professional experience in transportation infrastructure, with a strong focus on geometric design.

Extensive knowledge of relevant government standards, codes, and documentation in the Roads & Highways sector.

Proficiency in Bentley MicroStation and Open Roads Design Software or equivalent.

Familiarity with web-based project cost control and financial systems (BST) for efficient project financial management.

Experience in design management and successful delivery of engineering projects.

The client takes pride in delivering innovative and impactful projects within the Roads & Highways domain. As a Technical Specialist, you will be at the forefront of these endeavors, leading multi-disciplinary teams, and shaping the future of transportation infrastructure.

Desired Skills:

infrastructure

transport infrastructure

engineering

design

multi-disciplinary projects

tenders and proposals

Roads and Highway

