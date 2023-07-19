Website Developer (Mid-Level) – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

We are seeking a Mid-Level Website Developer with a passion for innovation. Working for a forward-thinking digital solutions business where they push boundaries and create cutting-edge digital experiences. An exciting position to become a part of a team that fosters a supportive and collaborative culture.
Responsibilities:
Construct WordPress websites using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
Craft custom HTML emailers
Implement user-responsive and efficient solutions
Test and debug new and existing websites
Collaborate with our team of talented developers and designers
Transforming creative concepts into functional websites.
Bring your innovative ideas and contribute to shaping the future of our digital solutions.
Requirements:
Tertiary Education – IT or Software engineering (Advantageous)
2 years minimum experience building WordPress Websites, preferably with Elementor
Proficiency with web markup, including HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript
Familiarity with MySQL and PHP
Knowledge of UI/UX design principles
Understanding of cross-browser compatibility and responsive design
Experience with debugging tools
Knowledge of SEO principles
Experience with WooCommerce, Shopify, and WebFlow will be advantageous.
Remuneration : R17 500 – R25 000
Subject to Experience – Negotiable
If you are not contacted within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Innovative in solving problems
- Loves Learning
- Handles high pressure and stress well
- Dependable
- Proactive
- Adaptabile