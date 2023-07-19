Website Developer (Mid-Level)

We are seeking a Mid-Level Website Developer with a passion for innovation. Working for a forward-thinking digital solutions business where they push boundaries and create cutting-edge digital experiences. An exciting position to become a part of a team that fosters a supportive and collaborative culture.

Responsibilities:

Construct WordPress websites using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Craft custom HTML emailers

Implement user-responsive and efficient solutions

Test and debug new and existing websites

Collaborate with our team of talented developers and designers

Transforming creative concepts into functional websites.

Bring your innovative ideas and contribute to shaping the future of our digital solutions.

Requirements:

Tertiary Education – IT or Software engineering (Advantageous)

2 years minimum experience building WordPress Websites, preferably with Elementor

Proficiency with web markup, including HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript

Familiarity with MySQL and PHP

Knowledge of UI/UX design principles

Understanding of cross-browser compatibility and responsive design

Experience with debugging tools

Knowledge of SEO principles

Experience with WooCommerce, Shopify, and WebFlow will be advantageous.

Remuneration : R17 500 – R25 000

Subject to Experience – Negotiable

If you are not contacted within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Innovative in solving problems

Loves Learning

Handles high pressure and stress well

Dependable

Proactive

Adaptabile

Learn more/Apply for this position