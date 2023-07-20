Analyst Programmer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Join the Digital Frontier as an Analyst Programmer II

Are you a coding maverick with a passion for creating cutting-edge applications? Are you ready to embark on a thrilling journey of innovation and software wizardry? We have an exhilarating opportunity for an Analyst Programmer II to be at the forefront of transforming the digital landscape!

Your Mission: Pioneering the Future of Applications!

As an Analyst Programmer II, you’ll be the trailblazer of system analysis, creating and testing medium to complex applications that defy conventional boundaries. Collaborate with visionary systems designers to craft sustainable systems and unleash the full potential of creative software solutions. Your expertise in technical design, development, and maintenance will drive projects of medium to high complexity to unprecedented heights!

Your Arsenal of Skills: Unleash the Power!

Command the stage with your specialist technical writing skills for Use case relatives and diagrams, proving your mastery in the digital realm!

Collaborate with technical teams and business users to decipher the business and customer requirements, becoming the driving force behind game-changing applications and solutions.

Fearlessly conduct system analysis on projects of moderate to high complexity, presenting solutions that exceed customer expectations and revolutionize the industry!

Write clean, scalable code using the dynamic .NET framework (ASP.Net, C#) and showcase your expertise in testing, including unit, system, performance, integration, and volume testing.

Elevate your performance with solid database design and development skills, leading the way with SQL code and UI design that sets the standard for excellence!

Embrace the agility of both waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM, Tester & Application Analyst) methodologies, showcasing your adaptability in any situation.

Thrive in a digital-centric environment, leveraging your passion for cloud technologies, MVC, WPF, WCF, and more, as you define the future of applications.

Your Proven Experience: A Testament to Your Success!

A diploma or degree in Information Systems / B.Sc. Computer Science (or similar) is your foundation for greatness.

You’re armed with certifications in C#, SQL, JavaScript, and MVC, solidifying your expertise.

With +4 years of experience as an Analyst Programmer, you’ve honed your skills and set the stage for greatness.

You’ve danced with Microsoft Power Platform, Developer, Analyst, and bespoke development, demonstrating your mastery of the digital realm.

Your knowledge of ERP systems like SAP and Oracle adds another dimension to your expertise.

Agile Development, SCRUM, or Extreme Programming methodologies are your playground, where innovation thrives!

Embrace the Future: Join Our Dynamic Team!

We’re committed to building a diverse and collaborative team that embraces innovation and fosters creativity. As an Analyst Programmer II, your unique perspective will shape the future of our digital revolution!

Your Next Adventure Starts Here!

If you’re ready to dive into the digital frontier and redefine what’s possible, don’t miss this exhilarating opportunity! Join us and let’s embark on an epic journey of innovation and success together! Apply now and become a part of our trailblazing team of Analyst Programmers!

Desired Skills:

programmer

Learn more/Apply for this position