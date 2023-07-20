BI Data Analyst

Role Purpose

Step into the spotlight and leverage data to unveil actionable trends and insights! As a BI Data Analyst, you’ll collaborate with a dynamic, agile team, executing thrilling data analytics projects. Your mission? To solve complex analytical problems, frame business scenarios, and present your findings in a captivating story that drives game-changing decisions. Your critical thinking, technical prowess, and communication skills will set the stage for data-driven success!

Role Description

Thrive on collaborating with business stakeholders to uncover analysis requirements and propose genius data-led solutions.

Stand out as you work with business, technology, and development teams to apply cutting-edge analytical techniques for powerful business insights.

Get ready to write a symphony of complex business requirements, transforming data into visually stunning reports and dashboards.

Showcase your mastery as you design, build, and publish compelling dashboards and reports packed with insightful observations and game-changing recommendations.

Steal the spotlight by supporting business stakeholders with complex data queries, unlocking the key to extraordinary insights.

Set the stage for success as you validate datasets, resolve metric-related issues, and ensure top-notch data quality and integrity.

Elevate your performance with meticulous documentation, user guides, and training materials that make data sing.

Guide and inspire emerging data analysts with your expertise and passion for data discovery.

Become a star player as you collaborate across teams and functions to unleash the transformative power of data-driven decisions.

Fuel your passion for innovation by staying at the forefront of data analytics and emerging techniques.

Qualifications and Experience

Ignite your career with a degree or diploma in Data Science, Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related quantitative field.

Light up the stage with +2 years’ experience in progressive data teams, making a mark with analytics products and large data sets.

Blaze trails with your experience in analytical formula, modeling, and trend forecasting across multiple data sources.

Set the tone with your understanding of data ecosystems, data flows, and employee profiling.

Spark a revolution with your knowledge of legal compliance related to personal data and privacy laws (POPIA).

Illuminate your resume with experience in data visualization tools like Tableau or PowerBI.

Let your skills shine with a powerful performance in SQL and relational databases.

Turn heads with your advanced level of Excel, MS Word, and PowerPoint proficiency.

Set the stage ablaze with your passion for retail-driven KPIs and using analytics to drive people-centric decisions.

Role Purpose

Join our data revolution and become a Contract BI Data Analyst, where you’ll ignite your creativity and craft performance dashboards that set the stage for success! Get ready to collaborate across teams and unleash data-driven insights that empower stakeholders and elevate our organization to new heights!

Role Description

Take center stage as you understand and frame analysis requirements, captivating business stakeholders with your visionary dashboard solutions.

Let your creativity shine as you source, cleanse, and harmonize People data for brilliant analysis and dashboarding.

Become a data virtuoso, mining, analyzing, and modeling data to deliver data-driven insights that fuel success.

Light up the stage with comprehensive dashboards and analytical findings that captivate and drive performance improvements.

Elevate your performance with meticulous documentation and user guides that guide stakeholders to data-driven greatness.

Steal the show as you construct forecasts and recommendations based on business data that set the stage for future success.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, turning data into powerful solutions to address People challenges.

Shine bright as you analyze People performance data, tracking the effectiveness of our strategies.

Qualification and Experience

Set the stage for success with a degree or diploma in Data Science, Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related quantitative field.

Light up the room with +3 years of experience as a BI Data Analyst or similar role, making your mark with large and complex data sets.

Illuminate your resume with proficiency in AWS, SQL, Python, Tableau, PowerBI, and Alteryx.

Ignite your passion with experience in FMCG, retail, human resources, or similar fields.

Illuminate the path to success with your understanding of legal compliance related to personal data and privacy laws (POPIA).

