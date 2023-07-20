Business Analyst BI – Gauteng Johannesburg

To source and analyse risk management information for the provision of insights that reflects the state of the various risk disciplines within the allocated area.

Analyse information and provides appropriate input for risk reporting, risk profiles, etc.

Compile appropriate and bespoke stakeholder reports as requested.

Identify appropriate sources of risk management information in line with risk management reporting and framework requirements.

Maintain and update the relevant risk and governance repository (sharepoint).

Monitor business risk indicators to proactively identify potential trends and emerging risks and alerts stakeholders accordingly.

Prepare a consolidated view of all quality assurance reports in order to help identify systemic risks for remediation.

Prepare consolidated reports on Risk Management functions.

Provide input into automation of risk reporting processes and report development.

Provide input into quality assurance reviews for allocated area.

Update the various risk and control management dashboards across the various risk disciplines for allocated area

Where required, source relevant and required data from stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Data

Corporate Governance

Risk Analysis

risk reporting

coding

Risk Management

