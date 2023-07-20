Business Applications Analyst – Western Cape Oakdale

We require a Business Applications Analyst who is passionate about technology. Experience with Azure and Power BI essential.
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12
- BSC Computer Science, Information Systems or related IT degree from a recognised institution
- More than 2 years experience in a similar role
- Microsoft Technologies certifications
- Experience with Azure and Power BI and MS Desktop and Server
- Own transport
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Support applications
- Analyse and resolve any issues relating to the software
- Transform and manage data
- Create reports using Power BI
- Develop solutions
- Guide team members on any solutions
When applying, ensure your CV is in WORD or PDF format, and not scanned. Our software will not be able to match you to positions if it is scanned, therefore you might never get feedback from us. Scanned cv’s will not be considered.
Please accept your application as unsuccessful if you had no feedback within 7 days of applying.
We will keep your CV on our database and match to other suitable positions, but this won’t be possible if your CV was scanned. We will contact you in future should you match a different position.
PLEASE NOTE: We use Placement Partner to track and manage applications and can only accept online applications. We do not accept any applications by email. If you are unable to apply through the link we have provided, please upload your CV to our website [URL Removed]
We reserve the right to stop/renew adverts.
By applying to our adverts, you accept our POPI Act policy, a copy which be found on our website.
Desired Skills:
- business analyst
- power BI
- azure