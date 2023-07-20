Business Applications Analyst

We require a Business Applications Analyst who is passionate about technology. Experience with Azure and Power BI essential.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

BSC Computer Science, Information Systems or related IT degree from a recognised institution

More than 2 years experience in a similar role

Microsoft Technologies certifications

Experience with Azure and Power BI and MS Desktop and Server

Own transport

Duties and Responsibilities:

Support applications

Analyse and resolve any issues relating to the software

Transform and manage data

Create reports using Power BI

Develop solutions

Guide team members on any solutions

Desired Skills:

business analyst

power BI

azure

