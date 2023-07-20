C# Developer

Jul 20, 2023

Our client has an exciting opportunity available for an experienced Senior C# Developer to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Diploma / Degree
  • Microsoft certifications
  • 5-8 years’ experience as a Software Developer
  • Strong understanding of C#, MVC, jQuery and React / Angular.
  • Follow SOLID and DRY principles.

Responsibilities:

  • Programming Tasks.
  • Implement User Stories.
  • Responsible for delivery of a user story to the end user.
  • Test stories or tasks against requirements or defined criteria.
  • Test stories within the context of the rest of the system (internal UAT).
  • Validate the integrity of the System / Project.
  • Assist team members with technical tasks.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • MVC
  • jQuery
  • React
  • Angular JS
  • SOLID
  • Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

