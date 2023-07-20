Our client has an exciting opportunity available for an experienced Senior C# Developer to join their team.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Diploma / Degree
- Microsoft certifications
- 5-8 years’ experience as a Software Developer
- Strong understanding of C#, MVC, jQuery and React / Angular.
- Follow SOLID and DRY principles.
Responsibilities:
- Programming Tasks.
- Implement User Stories.
- Responsible for delivery of a user story to the end user.
- Test stories or tasks against requirements or defined criteria.
- Test stories within the context of the rest of the system (internal UAT).
- Validate the integrity of the System / Project.
- Assist team members with technical tasks.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- MVC
- jQuery
- React
- Angular JS
- SOLID
- Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate