C# Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Our client has an exciting opportunity available for an experienced Senior C# Developer to join their team.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma / Degree

Microsoft certifications

5-8 years’ experience as a Software Developer

Strong understanding of C#, MVC, jQuery and React / Angular.

Follow SOLID and DRY principles.

Responsibilities:

Programming Tasks.

Implement User Stories.

Responsible for delivery of a user story to the end user.

Test stories or tasks against requirements or defined criteria.

Test stories within the context of the rest of the system (internal UAT).

Validate the integrity of the System / Project.

Assist team members with technical tasks.

Desired Skills:

C#

MVC

jQuery

React

Angular JS

SOLID

Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

