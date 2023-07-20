Cloud Engineer/Developer

Jul 20, 2023

Cloud Engineer / Developer
The company is truly a software firm dedicated to developing world-class bespoke software architecture utilizing cutting-edge technologies. Join our team who are passionate, friendly and diverse software engineering geniuses and play a key role in the design, development and deployment of industry-changing software solutions. We are engineers. We solve problems and deliver innovative software.

What we need?

  • Fulfil the role of a Senior Developer within an agile delivery team having responsibility towards development of new requirements, maintenance and troubleshooting of existing systems and systems security.
  • Analyse technical requirements Design, development, and deployment moderately complex software programs.
  • Make determinations and prepare documentation for modifications of existing computer programs/modules or if new programs/modules need to be developed for a specific application, system.
  • Conduct troubleshooting and analysis of systems to determine root causes and propose resolutions.
  • Convey problems, solutions, updates and project status to peers, customers and management.
  • Provide design and technical guidance and direction through means of design reviews, code reviews and mentorship for more junior team members.
  • Conduct code quality reviews and support quality assurance efforts.
  • Support in the migration of applications to the cloud over time

What You’ll Bring:

  • Experience in SAFe Agile methodologies and modern software development practices
  • Bachelor degree in Computer Science or equivalent qualification
  • AWS Cloud Developer certification.
  • Experience and expertise in the following technologies is required
  • Proven hands-on software engineering experience, performing in a high-end intermediate or senior position
  • Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major OOP languages – Java, C# and JavaScript preferred
  • Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major frameworks – Java, .Net, Node, React, and Angular
  • Exposure to and experience with various other back and front-end development tools
  • Exposure to and experience with various web development tools
  • A high degree of technical understanding and ability to express complex problems and processes to other members of the team and representatives of the client
  • A highly developed problem-solving ability

A drive for ethical, professional delivery, and personal growth

Desired Skills:

  • SAFe Agile
  • OOP languages
  • Java
  • C#
  • Javascript
  • .Net
  • Node
  • React
  • Angular

