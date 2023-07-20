Cloud Engineer/Developer – Gauteng Bramley

Cloud Engineer / Developer
The company is truly a software firm dedicated to developing world-class bespoke software architecture utilizing cutting-edge technologies. Join our team who are passionate, friendly and diverse software engineering geniuses and play a key role in the design, development and deployment of industry-changing software solutions. We are engineers. We solve problems and deliver innovative software.
What we need?
- Fulfil the role of a Senior Developer within an agile delivery team having responsibility towards development of new requirements, maintenance and troubleshooting of existing systems and systems security.
- Analyse technical requirements Design, development, and deployment moderately complex software programs.
- Make determinations and prepare documentation for modifications of existing computer programs/modules or if new programs/modules need to be developed for a specific application, system.
- Conduct troubleshooting and analysis of systems to determine root causes and propose resolutions.
- Convey problems, solutions, updates and project status to peers, customers and management.
- Provide design and technical guidance and direction through means of design reviews, code reviews and mentorship for more junior team members.
- Conduct code quality reviews and support quality assurance efforts.
- Support in the migration of applications to the cloud over time
What You’ll Bring:
- Experience in SAFe Agile methodologies and modern software development practices
- Bachelor degree in Computer Science or equivalent qualification
- AWS Cloud Developer certification.
- Experience and expertise in the following technologies is required
- Proven hands-on software engineering experience, performing in a high-end intermediate or senior position
- Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major OOP languages – Java, C# and JavaScript preferred
- Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major frameworks – Java, .Net, Node, React, and Angular
- Exposure to and experience with various other back and front-end development tools
- Exposure to and experience with various web development tools
- A high degree of technical understanding and ability to express complex problems and processes to other members of the team and representatives of the client
- A highly developed problem-solving ability
A drive for ethical, professional delivery, and personal growth
Desired Skills:
- SAFe Agile
- OOP languages
- Java
- C#
- Javascript
- .Net
- Node
- React
- Angular