CNC Milling Programmer

This is an excellent opportunity to enhance your career and knowledge Our Client have an automated plating plant, 50 CNC machines and expanding yearly with new additions regularly. They are also in the process of expanding there state of the art iron foundry that creates a big opportunity for growth in the business.

Area/Location: Tshwane North

We are seeking a skilled and innovative CNC Machine Programmer to join our client’s dynamic team. As a CNC Machine Programmer, you will be responsible for creating and optimizing CNC (Computer Numerical Control) programs to control our state-of-the-art machinery, ensuring precise and efficient manufacturing processes. You will play a critical role in transforming design specifications into functional, high-quality machined components, making a direct impact on our client’s product quality and overall success.

High level of CNC Programming/Setting knowledge, backed up by a Trade Test Fitter and Turner (Will be advantage)

Computer literate.

Minimum 5 years’ experience on CNC Programming and setting.

Knowledge of production machines and relevant controls systems (Fanuc, Mazatrol)

Ability to interpret documents such as Job Cards, operating instructions, Hand programming on CNC Milling and setting of machines.

Setting a CNC Milling machine.

Hand programming (Mastercam software will be a bonus)

Must be able to read drawings and be able to program from them.

Other duties as required.

Note: The definition of machinery in this context includes CNC’s, Mills, and all relevant production manufacturing machinery.

