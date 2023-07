Data Manager

Adapt and Execute on Fraud Risk Management Data and Information Governance requirements such as exercising Fraud Risk Management data ownership and ensuring that high standard of data quality is upheld. Responsible for ensuring that Fraud Risk Management data and information is used, accessed and stored according to data and information governance requirements, policies, standards, processes and procedures.

Qualification

Data Management certification (Certified Data Management Practitioners (CDMP), Certified Information Management Professional (CIMP) or related).

Experience in data role with understanding of data, risk, data architecture, data governance, data analysis, data validation and metadata management. Sound knowledge and understanding of data life cycle. Operational execution of data/metric standards and data quality rules. Experience having planned, developed and executed enterprise information management framework, to improve accuracy, integrity and accessibility of information.

Experience in banking and related regulatory/governance standards to provide high quality data having planned, implemented, integrated and controlled activities/processes to ensure availability, usability, integrity, compliance and security of data.

Desired Skills:

Coding

Data Analysis

Data Validation

Metadata Management

Data Governance

Data Quality

Data Development

Data Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

