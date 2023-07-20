DB2 DBA

Join our team and unlock the power of data as a DB2 DBA, shaping the future of intelligent decision-making and unleashing the full potential of your database infrastructure…

Hybrid

Contract/Perm

As a DB2 DBA you are to manage, monitor and support mainframe IDMS and DB2 database objects and ensure their availability, performance, security and consistency in order to support mission critical business applications.

Qualification Required:

IT degree or equivalent Industry accreditation

Preferred Qualification:

Programming background.

Trouble shooting – Essential

Database analysis and design – Essential

Analytical thinking and problem solving – Essential

DB2 SQL writing – Essential

Database Performance tuning – Essential

Database security knowledge – Essential

Backup and recovery strategy knowledge – Essential

Usage of Database Utilities – Essential

Database Internals

Disaster recovery knowledge – Essential

Mainframe Operation systems knowledge – Essential

JCL and Mainframe schedulers – Essential

IBM Utilities and editor – Essential

Usage of supplied database toolsets DB2 Tools (Db2 Admin and Spufi) and IDMS supplied and DMLO navigation.

Experience Required:

8 years within the IT industry with at least 5 of those years being an operational DBA within a large complex corporate environment

Understanding of mainframe operating system concepts and experience in another mainframe discipline.

Experience in participating in a DR exercise.

Work Environment:

The position require standby duties and after hours support.

Physical Demands:

Able to provide customer support during weekend slots.

Travel:

Able to travel when required.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position