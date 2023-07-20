Join our team and unlock the power of data as a DB2 DBA, shaping the future of intelligent decision-making and unleashing the full potential of your database infrastructure…
Hybrid
Contract/Perm
As a DB2 DBA you are to manage, monitor and support mainframe IDMS and DB2 database objects and ensure their availability, performance, security and consistency in order to support mission critical business applications.
Qualification Required:
- IT degree or equivalent Industry accreditation
Preferred Qualification:
- Programming background.
- Trouble shooting – Essential
- Database analysis and design – Essential
- Analytical thinking and problem solving – Essential
- DB2 SQL writing – Essential
- Database Performance tuning – Essential
- Database security knowledge – Essential
- Backup and recovery strategy knowledge – Essential
- Usage of Database Utilities – Essential
- Database Internals
- Disaster recovery knowledge – Essential
- Mainframe Operation systems knowledge – Essential
- JCL and Mainframe schedulers – Essential
- IBM Utilities and editor – Essential
- Usage of supplied database toolsets DB2 Tools (Db2 Admin and Spufi) and IDMS supplied and DMLO navigation.
Experience Required:
- 8 years within the IT industry with at least 5 of those years being an operational DBA within a large complex corporate environment
- Understanding of mainframe operating system concepts and experience in another mainframe discipline.
- Experience in participating in a DR exercise.
Work Environment:
- The position require standby duties and after hours support.
Physical Demands:
- Able to provide customer support during weekend slots.
Travel:
- Able to travel when required.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML