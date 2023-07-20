DevOps Engineer

Jul 20, 2023

Our client is a homegrown South African fintech company pioneering the future of payments and they looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their team.

Essential Criteria

  • 3+ Years of experience as an intermediate DevOps engineer
  • Intermediate Linux experience
  • Experience with Windows services, and IIS
  • AWS experience or qualification would be preferable however similar experience and qualifications with Azure will be considered.
  • Experience with Azure Dev Ops, Jenkins or other CI/CD Platforms
  • Experience with Containerisation Docker/Kubernetes, ECS, EKS

Required Experience

  • Relevant IT qualification or experience if no formal qualification
  • Monitoring tools (Datadog, Grafana, Prometheus, Elastic)
  • Experience with: CloudFormation templates, Terraform, CDK
  • Experience with Azure Dev Ops, CI/CD will be advantageous.
  • Cloud infrastructure experience (built and managed) on any of the following: AWS, Azure
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Ability to troubleshoot problems with limited insights.

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • DevOps
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • Microsoft Azure

