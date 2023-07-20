Our client is a homegrown South African fintech company pioneering the future of payments and they looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their team.
Essential Criteria
- 3+ Years of experience as an intermediate DevOps engineer
- Intermediate Linux experience
- Experience with Windows services, and IIS
- AWS experience or qualification would be preferable however similar experience and qualifications with Azure will be considered.
- Experience with Azure Dev Ops, Jenkins or other CI/CD Platforms
- Experience with Containerisation Docker/Kubernetes, ECS, EKS
Required Experience
- Relevant IT qualification or experience if no formal qualification
- Monitoring tools (Datadog, Grafana, Prometheus, Elastic)
- Experience with: CloudFormation templates, Terraform, CDK
- Experience with Azure Dev Ops, CI/CD will be advantageous.
- Cloud infrastructure experience (built and managed) on any of the following: AWS, Azure
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to troubleshoot problems with limited insights.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- DevOps
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Microsoft Azure