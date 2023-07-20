DevOps Engineer III – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The main purpose of the DevOps Engineer III role is to assist the DevOps Practice Manager in the DevSecOps Discipline with DevOps best practices, training, coaching, pipeline implementation, roadmap and the roll-out of DevOps standards and toolchain used by IT development and operation teams. This includes the creation and maintenance of both continuous integration, continuous deployment and release patterns using scripting languages to create templates for use by team for all type of deployments and technologies used.

Responsibilities:

Work with the DevOps Practice Manager to define and mature the Shoprite DevOps best practices, standards, automated deployment patterns, templates, etc. This includes maturing the DevOps toolchain to support DevOps and the Software Development Lifecycle tools (SDLC).

Assist IT teams with the implementation of DevOps best practices, processes, CI/CD pipelines and the use of DevOps toolchains for various development and operations teams

To assist with DevOps onboarding, consulting, training, coaching IT development teams according to the organisation’s DevOps best practices and toolchains

Requirements:

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or Diploma in Software Engineering or equivalent

Industry Certification: Microsoft AZ-400 Certification

5+ years experience using Azure DevOps for DevSecOps pipeline

4+ years IT experience / IT operations experience

