ERP Consultant – Epicor at Dawning Truth

ERP Consultant – Epicor
Top Manufacturing firm seeks ERP Consultant – Epicor.
To manage and optimise the implementation, operation and support of the organisation’s ERP system. With a focus on finance..
Non-Negotiables (We will check):
BEE: Open to all
2 years Epicor ERP
- 5 years ERP Finance
- 5 years Business Process Analysis
- 5 years ERP Database Management
- Results Orientated
- Take Accountability Person
What the person must be able to do:
This role is in the Manufacturing sector. All duties would take place in this context.
- Conduct business process analysis and system design
- Manage ERP system implementation, configuration, and customisation
- Provide end-user training and support for the ERP system
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate the ERP system with other systems
- Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and best practices
Key Job Deliverables:
- Streamlined and optimised business processes within the ERP system
- Successful implementation and configuration of the ERP system
- Efficient and effective end-user training and support for the ERP system
Qualifications & Background work experience:
BSc or BCom in Information Systems or Equivalent
ERP System Admin
- ERP system implementation and finance within manufacturing industry
- Proven track record of successful ERP system configuration and customisation
- Experience in conducting business process analysis and optimising financial processes within an ERP system
- Advantageous: Manufacturing ERP expertise
Personality Summary:
- High Analytical – Strong with analysis, metrics, data and fact based decision making.
- Moderate Administrative – Good with procedures, processes and best practices.
- Adv: Moderate Driver – Ambitious, Results Orientated Go-getter. Self-Starter. Makes things happen.
Benefits of this Role:
- Independent work culture
- Industry leader
- You can make your mark here
Reports to: IT Manager
Location: Vereeniging
Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R1.1 Mil to R1.4 Mil per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.
Type: Permanent
Start: ASAP
Reference: j809
Common questions (Please Read)
Is the role current?
Yes
How do I apply for the job?
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
We don’t take faxes or walk ins.
How do I know if you got my CV?
We will send a standard confirmation response to all CVs received. If you do not receive our response, first check your spam folder or resend your CV.
If there is still an issue with sending your CV, please WhatsApp: [Phone Number Removed];. (WhatsApp please, don’t call we can’t assist telephonically)
I don’t see your email address or the email address bounces?
Apply through the career portal you saw the ad on. They will email your CV to us.
I’m not suited to this role, but I want to be on your database.
Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Do you offer internships?
No.
I want to try and circumvent your process?
Bad idea. Your CV will most likely be lost and you will most likely be forgotten about (we talk to too many people to remember them all). Also your CV will not be added to our database for future roles. So you will probably end up not even being considered for the role.
We don’t play favourites. All CVs are responded to. We want the most suitable people for the job. If you are good, we will take notice and contact you for an interview.
