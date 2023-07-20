Full Stack Developer x2

R 52 000 – R 60 000

A leading JSE listed company in risk management and integration

Minimum Requirements:

SAP B1

QlikView an/or Power Bi (Optional)

PHP (7, 8)

JavaScript

Laravel, Vue (Optional)

HTML

CSS

Tailwind (Optional)

SQL (MSSQL)

PL/SQL

C#

Version Control (Git)

Report Writing (SSRS)

Advanced Excel skills (validate, clean, transform, etc.)

Working knowledge of other Office software (MSWord, Outlook, etc.)

Keep skills up to date by researching new languages, concepts, etc.

Focus and perform well under stressful circumstances with good time management skills

Logical approach to problem solving

Desired Skills:

SAP B1

JavaScript

php

