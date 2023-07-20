Functional Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Join An Exciting Team of Functional Analysts!

Are you a driven and innovative problem-solver with a passion for technology? Do you thrive in a fast-paced environment, collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver outstanding solutions? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!

We are looking for talented Functional Analysts to join a dynamic team. As a Lead Functional Analyst, you’ll be at the forefront of designing and implementing highly complex applications to address our business needs. Your technical expertise and leadership skills will be essential in driving projects to success.

As a Senior Functional Analyst, you’ll play a key role in the planning and design process, ensuring that medium to high complexity solutions meet business requirements. Your ability to analyze, troubleshoot, and execute testing will be crucial in delivering top-quality results.

Are you just starting your career as a Functional Analyst? No worries! We’re also seeking enthusiastic and skilled Functional Analysts to join us. You’ll receive guidance and support from our experienced team as you contribute to the creation and testing of low to medium complexity applications.

Requirements for all roles:

– 3-year IT qualification (essential)

– Business Analyst / Functional Analyst course or similar (desired)

– MS SQL fundamentals certification (essential)

– Experience in software testing (essential)

– Passion for digital technologies and continuous improvement

Join our forward-thinking organization where collaboration, innovation, and dedication are rewarded. As a company that values diversity and inclusivity, we encourage all candidates to apply.

If you are ready to embark on an exciting journey with us, apply now! Take the first step towards a rewarding and fulfilling career.

Apply today and be part of our cutting-edge team!

Desired Skills:

functional analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position