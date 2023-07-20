Intermediate C# Developer with Angular and Azure – Remote – up to R650k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of the leading corporations in Software Dev are on the lookout for an Intermediate C# Software Developer.

Part of your duties would be to collaborate with stakeholders and develop high quality software products.

You ideally need to have vast experience with Angular and Azure.

Requirements:

Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science

The Reference Number for this position is FM57477 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company of up to R650k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

