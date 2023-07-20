Intermediate Data Scientist

Our client is a digital platform provider that is committed to helping their customers take full advantage of the latest technology to streamline operations and improve service delivery. They are looking for a Data Scientist to join their dynamic team.
Responsibilities:
- Acquire, extract, process and synthesis datasets from SARS’s systems.
- Meeting specified data standards required for general data requests, specialized data requests as well as ad hoc requests including analysis thereof to provide insights and identify revenue
opportunities.
- Provide advisory support on data analytics, predictive modeling as well as data mining techniques in order to fully utilize data to the benefit of the organization.
- Develop, amend, update and enhance available scripts to improve the extraction methods used.
- Assist with the practical implementation of the identified machine learning model technique
Qualifications and experience:
- Minimum Honours degree in a Data Science related qualification or a relevant/appropriate certification in Data Science.
- Advanced knowledge of business information management.
- Highly skilled in advanced analytics and big data.
- Relevant knowledge of statistical analysis tools; SQL, SAS, STATA.
- Relevant knowledge of programming languages like python to wrangle and clean datasets.
- At least 5 years advanced working experience in data analytics and business intelligence environment.
- Knowledge of the enterprise data warehouse environment and creation of data marts.
- Experience in managing and using large data sets
Desired Skills:
- Data Science
- Python
- SAS
- SQL
- Stata