Intermediate Data Scientist

Our client is a digital platform provider that is committed to helping their customers take full advantage of the latest technology to streamline operations and improve service delivery. They are looking for a Data Scientist to join their dynamic team.

Responsibilities:

Acquire, extract, process and synthesis datasets from SARS’s systems.

Meeting specified data standards required for general data requests, specialized data requests as well as ad hoc requests including analysis thereof to provide insights and identify revenue

opportunities.

opportunities. Provide advisory support on data analytics, predictive modeling as well as data mining techniques in order to fully utilize data to the benefit of the organization.

Develop, amend, update and enhance available scripts to improve the extraction methods used.

Assist with the practical implementation of the identified machine learning model technique

Qualifications and experience:

Minimum Honours degree in a Data Science related qualification or a relevant/appropriate certification in Data Science.

Advanced knowledge of business information management.

Highly skilled in advanced analytics and big data.

Relevant knowledge of statistical analysis tools; SQL, SAS, STATA.

Relevant knowledge of programming languages like python to wrangle and clean datasets.

At least 5 years advanced working experience in data analytics and business intelligence environment.

Knowledge of the enterprise data warehouse environment and creation of data marts.

Experience in managing and using large data sets

Desired Skills:

Data Science

Python

SAS

SQL

Stata

