Intermediate Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 20, 2023

Our client is a digital platform provider that is committed to helping their customers take full advantage of the latest technology to streamline operations and improve service delivery. They are looking for a Data Scientist to join their dynamic team.

Responsibilities:

  • Acquire, extract, process and synthesis datasets from SARS’s systems.
  • Meeting specified data standards required for general data requests, specialized data requests as well as ad hoc requests including analysis thereof to provide insights and identify revenue
    opportunities.
  • Provide advisory support on data analytics, predictive modeling as well as data mining techniques in order to fully utilize data to the benefit of the organization.
  • Develop, amend, update and enhance available scripts to improve the extraction methods used.
  • Assist with the practical implementation of the identified machine learning model technique

Qualifications and experience:

  • Minimum Honours degree in a Data Science related qualification or a relevant/appropriate certification in Data Science.
  • Advanced knowledge of business information management.
  • Highly skilled in advanced analytics and big data.
  • Relevant knowledge of statistical analysis tools; SQL, SAS, STATA.
  • Relevant knowledge of programming languages like python to wrangle and clean datasets.
  • At least 5 years advanced working experience in data analytics and business intelligence environment.
  • Knowledge of the enterprise data warehouse environment and creation of data marts.
  • Experience in managing and using large data sets

Desired Skills:

  • Data Science
  • Python
  • SAS
  • SQL
  • Stata

