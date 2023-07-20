Intermediate Full Stack Developer

Our client, a well-established Information Technology company based in Umhlanga, is looking to fill the position of Intermediate Full Stack Developer.

Qualifications and Experience:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate

Relevant tertiary qualification

3+ years’ working experience

Experience in the following:

Scripting: JavaScript, jQuery, Angular 8 or React JS, ASP. net Core 3.1 to 5, PHP, Laravel

Database: MySQL, MSSQL – Proven track record of SQL development is a must

GIT, JIRA, Trello

If you are interested in applying for this role, please send a detailed copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not been contacted within two (2) weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

