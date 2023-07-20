Intermediate Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client, a well-established Information Technology company based in Umhlanga, is looking to fill the position of Intermediate Full Stack Developer.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Grade 12 Senior Certificate
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- 3+ years’ working experience
- Experience in the following:
- Scripting: JavaScript, jQuery, Angular 8 or React JS, ASP. net Core 3.1 to 5, PHP, Laravel
- Database: MySQL, MSSQL – Proven track record of SQL development is a must
- GIT, JIRA, Trello
If you are interested in applying for this role, please send a detailed copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed]
If you have not been contacted within two (2) weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma