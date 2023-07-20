Intermediate Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Jul 20, 2023

Our client, a well-established Information Technology company based in Umhlanga, is looking to fill the position of Intermediate Full Stack Developer.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Grade 12 Senior Certificate
  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • 3+ years’ working experience
  • Experience in the following:
  • Scripting: JavaScript, jQuery, Angular 8 or React JS, ASP. net Core 3.1 to 5, PHP, Laravel
  • Database: MySQL, MSSQL – Proven track record of SQL development is a must
  • GIT, JIRA, Trello

If you are interested in applying for this role, please send a detailed copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed]
If you have not been contacted within two (2) weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

