IT Support Technician at Assmang Mines – Northern Cape Kuruman

Introduction

ASSMANG Pty Ltd requires the services of Information Technology Support Technician at their Black Rock Mine Operations situated 80km North-West of Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

The closing date for applications will be Thursday, 03 August 2023.

Description

Maintain network hardware and software infrastructure according to allocated job cards.

Minimum Requirements

Certificate: Grade 12 (Required).

Certificate COMPTIA A (Required).

Certificate COMPTIA N (Required).

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (Recommended).

Microsoft Certified Integration Technology Professional (Recommended).

Experience and Requirements:

3 years Networks and Technical Support experience.

Knowledge and Skills:

Computer Literate (Microsoft Office).

Obtain information, check for accuracy, and capture data. File documents per procedure

Diagnose root cause problems. Determine solutions and repair as per job card. Record causes and solutions.

Request approval for replacement of hardware, repair/replace,

Install or re-install software applications and test for proper functionality.

Diagnose network problems, plan, and implement solutions, monitor progress and test functionality.

Program and install new telephones and record allocated telephone number on database.

Install new workstations and network printers.

Compile replacement capital list annually. Retrieve and store unused workstations.

Propose ideas or practical improvements relevant to tasks. Participate in improvement initiatives.

Comply with disciplinary and behavioural rules and procedures.

Participate in planning process for section. Execute plans within standard.

Participate in change initiatives and provide feedback on resistance.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

The candidate will be appointed on the condition of being certified medically fit as per Mine Health and Safety Act 29/1996.

Remuneration will be based on a competitive all inclusive flexible package.

Desired Skills:

IT Support

COMPTIA A+

COMPTIA N+

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer

Microsoft certified professionals (MCPs)

