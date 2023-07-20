IT Support Technician at Assmang Mines – Northern Cape Kuruman

Introduction
ASSMANG Pty Ltd requires the services of Information Technology Support Technician at their Black Rock Mine Operations situated 80km North-West of Kuruman in the Northern Cape.
The closing date for applications will be Thursday, 03 August 2023.
Description
- Maintain network hardware and software infrastructure according to allocated job cards.
Minimum Requirements
- Certificate: Grade 12 (Required).
- Certificate COMPTIA A (Required).
- Certificate COMPTIA N (Required).
- Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (Recommended).
- Microsoft Certified Integration Technology Professional (Recommended).
Experience and Requirements:
- 3 years Networks and Technical Support experience.
Knowledge and Skills:
- Computer Literate (Microsoft Office).
- Obtain information, check for accuracy, and capture data. File documents per procedure
- Diagnose root cause problems. Determine solutions and repair as per job card. Record causes and solutions.
- Request approval for replacement of hardware, repair/replace,
- Install or re-install software applications and test for proper functionality.
- Diagnose network problems, plan, and implement solutions, monitor progress and test functionality.
- Program and install new telephones and record allocated telephone number on database.
- Install new workstations and network printers.
- Compile replacement capital list annually. Retrieve and store unused workstations.
- Propose ideas or practical improvements relevant to tasks. Participate in improvement initiatives.
- Comply with disciplinary and behavioural rules and procedures.
- Participate in planning process for section. Execute plans within standard.
- Participate in change initiatives and provide feedback on resistance.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS:
- The candidate will be appointed on the condition of being certified medically fit as per Mine Health and Safety Act 29/1996.
- Remuneration will be based on a competitive all inclusive flexible package.
Desired Skills:
- IT Support
- COMPTIA A+
- COMPTIA N+
- Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer
- Microsoft certified professionals (MCPs)