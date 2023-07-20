IT Support Technician at Assmang Mines

Jul 20, 2023

Introduction

ASSMANG Pty Ltd requires the services of Information Technology Support Technician at their Black Rock Mine Operations situated 80km North-West of Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

The closing date for applications will be Thursday, 03 August 2023.

Description

  • Maintain network hardware and software infrastructure according to allocated job cards.

Minimum Requirements

  • Certificate: Grade 12 (Required).
  • Certificate COMPTIA A (Required).
  • Certificate COMPTIA N (Required).
  • Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (Recommended).
  • Microsoft Certified Integration Technology Professional (Recommended).

Experience and Requirements:

  • 3 years Networks and Technical Support experience.

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Computer Literate (Microsoft Office).
  • Obtain information, check for accuracy, and capture data. File documents per procedure
  • Diagnose root cause problems. Determine solutions and repair as per job card. Record causes and solutions.
  • Request approval for replacement of hardware, repair/replace,
  • Install or re-install software applications and test for proper functionality.
  • Diagnose network problems, plan, and implement solutions, monitor progress and test functionality.
  • Program and install new telephones and record allocated telephone number on database.
  • Install new workstations and network printers.
  • Compile replacement capital list annually. Retrieve and store unused workstations.
  • Propose ideas or practical improvements relevant to tasks. Participate in improvement initiatives.
  • Comply with disciplinary and behavioural rules and procedures.
  • Participate in planning process for section. Execute plans within standard.
  • Participate in change initiatives and provide feedback on resistance.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

  • The candidate will be appointed on the condition of being certified medically fit as per Mine Health and Safety Act 29/1996.
  • Remuneration will be based on a competitive all inclusive flexible package.

Desired Skills:

  • IT Support
  • COMPTIA A+
  • COMPTIA N+
  • Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer
  • Microsoft certified professionals (MCPs)

