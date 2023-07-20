IT Systems Administrator

Jul 20, 2023

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Grade 12 matric
  • A Bachelor’s degree is preferred but not required
  • A minimum 5 years of college training and/or specialized technical training with courses applicable to duties
  • Any related technology certifications are a plus. Mimecast Secure E- Mail Gateway Advance Certificate, SonicWall Network Security Administrator (SNSA), Microsoft Office 365 Certification, Microsoft Azure Certification, Microsoft SharePoint certification, Cisco Certified Network Administrator (CCNA), Microsoft Hyper-V certification.
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a technical support role in a networking/security company or equivalent education
  • Ability to manage multiple projects at the same time
  • Ability to operate as a team player and independently
  • Strong communication, customer service, troubleshooting, and organizational skills.
  • Strong technical knowledge with demonstrable hands on: Microsoft Office 365 Solutions, Microsoft System and Server Technologies, network administration, endpoint security, threat management, and cloud security.
  • Ability to design and configure enterprise solutions around vendor technologies
  • Experience in developing end-to-end systems architectures
  • Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills

Desired Skills:

  • System Administration
  • firewall
  • desktop support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

