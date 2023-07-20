IT Systems Administrator

QUALIFICATIONS
- Grade 12 matric
- A Bachelor’s degree is preferred but not required
- A minimum 5 years of college training and/or specialized technical training with courses applicable to duties
- Any related technology certifications are a plus. Mimecast Secure E- Mail Gateway Advance Certificate, SonicWall Network Security Administrator (SNSA), Microsoft Office 365 Certification, Microsoft Azure Certification, Microsoft SharePoint certification, Cisco Certified Network Administrator (CCNA), Microsoft Hyper-V certification.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a technical support role in a networking/security company or equivalent education
- Ability to manage multiple projects at the same time
- Ability to operate as a team player and independently
- Strong communication, customer service, troubleshooting, and organizational skills.
- Strong technical knowledge with demonstrable hands on: Microsoft Office 365 Solutions, Microsoft System and Server Technologies, network administration, endpoint security, threat management, and cloud security.
- Ability to design and configure enterprise solutions around vendor technologies
- Experience in developing end-to-end systems architectures
- Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills
Desired Skills:
- System Administration
- firewall
- desktop support
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree