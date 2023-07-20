IT Technician

Jul 20, 2023

Education and Experience:

  • Certificate in Information Technology or related fields (NQF 5)
  • Diploma in Information Technology or related fields (NQF 6)
  • Microsoft MCSE, CompTIA Certifications like Networking+, Security+
  • CISCO CCNA, VMWARE CERTIFICATIONS
  • IT related certifications
  • 10+ years’ experience in Information Technology.
  • WAN, LAN, Wifi, Virtualized environments, Windows Active Directory, Microsoft 365 platform, end user support, and general IT systems support Firewalls, VOIP, Routers, Switches, Cables etc.

System and Network Skills:

  • Office 365 and MS Office 2016 – 2021
  • Windows Server 2008 – 2019 Diagnoses/Administration/Setup.
  • Microsoft 365 Cloud Dashboard Administration.
  • Active Directory
  • Sage 300
  • Cherwell Incident Management System
  • IOWA Call Management systems
  • CRM
  • Network Diagnoses and Planning.
  • Server Hardware.
  • Veeam
  • Windows DNS Servers
  • Microsoft Exchange Admin/Diagnoses/reading of logs.
  • Good Technical understanding of both Local and Wide area networking
  • Networking
  • VOIP
  • WS [Phone Number Removed]; R2,
  • DNS, AD, DHCP, DC, WSUS, Roaming Profiles, Group Policy,
  • Print Server,
  • Enterprise Anti-Virus software.
  • TeamViewer and AnyDesk.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Implement Infrastructure, servers, virtual machines (VMware)
  • Configuration
  • Management of storage
  • Security settings
  • Perform Maintenance
  • Proactively design and install upgrades, releases, and application patches, update drivers, servers, and firmware with newer technology.
  • Monitor client and inhouse systems / identify problem areas.
  • Provide Technical Support to both internal and external clients
  • Recommend Solutions
  • Planning infrastructures.

Desired Skills:

  • Active Directory
  • Cabling
  • IT Infrastructure
  • Microsoft Office
  • Networks
  • Routing
  • Servers

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Fuel Allowance

