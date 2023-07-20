IT Technician

Qualifications:

MCSE or equivalent diploma

A+ and N+

Reliable Transport

Experience Required:

– 2 Years’ Experience in the IT industry. (Desktop Support)

– Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems.

– Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis

– Basic Understanding of LAN cabling and network topology (Ethernet)

– Basic Understanding of SIP and VOIP

– Experience with hardware/software PBX’s (3CX Beneficial)

– CRM/PSA/ticketing system

Desired Skills:

It Technician

PBX

Computer Hardware

Software

Desktop Support

