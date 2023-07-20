Qualifications:
MCSE or equivalent diploma
A+ and N+
Reliable Transport
Experience Required:
– 2 Years’ Experience in the IT industry. (Desktop Support)
– Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems.
– Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis
– Basic Understanding of LAN cabling and network topology (Ethernet)
– Basic Understanding of SIP and VOIP
– Experience with hardware/software PBX’s (3CX Beneficial)
– CRM/PSA/ticketing system
Desired Skills:
- It Technician
- PBX
- Computer Hardware
- Software
- Desktop Support