IT Technician – Eastern Cape East London

Education and Experience:
- Certificate in Information Technology or related fields (NQF 5)
- Diploma in Information Technology or related fields (NQF 6)
- Microsoft MCSE, CompTIA Certifications like Networking+, Security+
- CISCO CCNA, VMWARE CERTIFICATIONS
- IT related certifications
- 10+ years’ experience in Information Technology.
- WAN, LAN, Wifi, Virtualized environments, Windows Active Directory, Microsoft 365 platform, end user support, and general IT systems support Firewalls, VOIP, Routers, Switches, Cables etc.
System and Network Skills:
- Office 365 and MS Office 2016 – 2021
- Windows Server 2008 – 2019 Diagnoses/Administration/Setup.
- Microsoft 365 Cloud Dashboard Administration.
- Active Directory
- Sage 300
- Cherwell Incident Management System
- IOWA Call Management systems
- CRM
- Network Diagnoses and Planning.
- Server Hardware.
- Veeam
- Windows DNS Servers
- Microsoft Exchange Admin/Diagnoses/reading of logs.
- Good Technical understanding of both Local and Wide area networking
- Networking
- VOIP
- WS [Phone Number Removed]; R2,
- DNS, AD, DHCP, DC, WSUS, Roaming Profiles, Group Policy,
- Print Server,
- Enterprise Anti-Virus software.
- TeamViewer and AnyDesk.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Implement Infrastructure, servers, virtual machines (VMware)
- Configuration
- Management of storage
- Security settings
- Perform Maintenance
- Proactively design and install upgrades, releases, and application patches, update drivers, servers, and firmware with newer technology.
- Monitor client and inhouse systems / identify problem areas.
- Provide Technical Support to both internal and external clients
- Recommend Solutions
- Planning infrastructures.
Desired Skills:
- Active Directory
- Cabling
- IT Infrastructure
- Microsoft Office
- Networks
- Routing
- Servers
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Fuel Allowance