ENVIRONMENT:

An investment services company based in Cape Town is looking for a Senior Java Developer with a relevant Computer Science Diploma or Degree and 4 years IT experience within Java Development.

DUTIES:

Analysis of change requests received.

Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes.

Design prototypes for change requests.

Maintain existing programs according to change requests.

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications.

Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness.

Test Interfaces to other systems.

Debugging of programs.

Provide test information to Testers.

Document changes implemented and programs.

Updates of data model documentation.

Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional).

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems.

Provision of user guides / training material to production support team.

Provide hands-on training for own system when on boarding new team members.

Provide standby / support (when applicable).

Investigate errors / bugs in production.

Provide mentorship to less experienced employees.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications:

Relevant Computer Science degree or diploma.

Honors or postgraduate degree preferred.

Java Certification will be advantageous.

Skills:

Minimum of 4 years’ experience within application development in Java.

At least 4 years IT experience.

Minimum 3 years working experience in J2EE.

Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service.

A solid understanding of Object-Orientation.

Relational Database experience.

Experience in working with life insurance financial applications (recommended).

Financial Services knowledge (recommended).

The following experience would be advantageous:

UML experience.

Experience with Web Services.

Experience with the following tools: IBM WebSphere, IBM MQ Series, Eclipse, or WebSphere Application

Developer.

Experience with RCP development.

Experience with SQL Server development will be an advantage.

Knowledge:

Understanding of the SDLC Methodology.

Relevant program languages.

Java Full stack.

Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques.

Impact Analysis Techniques.

Documentation Frameworks, Tools, and Standards.

Understanding of Project Management Principles.

Understanding the Deployment Process in the Development Phase.

High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology (Automation).

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and numerical ability.

Problem solving skills.

Conceptual thinker.

Good communication / interpersonal skills.

Action / results orientation.

Quality orientation.

Knowledge seeking / learning orientation.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

Java

Developer

CPT

